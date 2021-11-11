Mainstays

Mainstays Louise Traditional 5-piece Wood & Metal Dining Set In Deep Walnut

$159.00 $135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Update the look of your dining area with the Mainstays 5-Piece Wood and Metal Dining Set. This elegant piece has a sturdy steel table frame and a wooden top with four metal chairs that have upholstered seats. The Mainstays 5-piece dining set is available in multiple colors, so you can choose the one that works best with your room decor. The upholstered seat has some cushioning, so it is comfortable to sit in whether you are just having a quick meal or relaxing with guests after a nice dinner. This compact dining set has clean lines and a modern style that works well in many different settings. Use it in your dining room to add a contemporary look or use it in the kitchen for a more casual feel. The compact size means it will fit in smaller areas such as a kitchen nook. The sturdy construction of the Mainstays 5-Piece Wood and Metal Dining Set is designed to last whether you use it every day or just on special occasions. The hardware is individually sorted to help make the assembly of the set a shorter process.