ColourPop

Main Squeeze

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At ColourPop

Frosè: Matte coral red Juicy Fruit: Metallic coral with a gold flip Home Slice: Metallic strawberry red Like It's Hot: Matte true red Maraschino: Metallic red with a gold flip Big Gulp: Matte burnt coral red Seed Money: Matte red brown Bay Watch: Metallic red bronze Red Bottoms: Matte red plum Pressed Powder Shadow Highly pigmented shadow that applies evenly and feels ultra-velvety and silky. This long wearing formula contains a unique combination of softer powders which adheres easily to the eyes, gives a soft focus effect, and blends smoothly and evenly. Finish Matte, Metallic Shade Reds, Oranges/Corals, Golds, Pinks, Purples Net Weight 9 x 1 g (0.04 oz)