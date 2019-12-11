MOMA DESIGN STORE

Maharam Small Dot Pattern Pillow

Small Dot Pattern offers an alternate scale of Dot Pattern, the Eames' 1947 design for the Museum of Modern Art's 1947 fabric design competition and was subsequently exhibited in PRINTED TEXTILES FOR THE HOME: Prize-Winning Designs From National Competition. Although visually reminiscent of the era in which it was designed, Dot Pattern projects the timelessness of the designers' vision.Based on a molecular structure, the motif, and the product name itself, represent the Eames' direct approach to design. The Maharam Design Studio worked in close partnership with Lucia Eames to reinterpret the design into a woven construction while maintaining the hand-executed quality of the original. Maharam has also taken every step to correctly interpret Ray Eames' gift for color exhibited vividly in the original work. The designer and manufacturer have work represented in the MoMA collection. Made in the USA. Dry-clean only. 17h x 17w x 5"d.