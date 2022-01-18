Madewell

Maguire Sintra Loafer

$214.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Maguire creates small-batch footwear that has a fresh, high-end feel with a quality edge. An original penny loafer that stands out from the crowd thanks to its thick soles and surprising colour combos. Lives up to its namesake town. Runs large. If unsure or between sizes, take the size down. Heel height: 4 1/2 cm. Leather (Upper, Lining), Suede (Upper), Synthetic (Outsole). Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Import. This description was written by Maguire. N1423