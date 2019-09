Stila

Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A liquid, glitter metallic eyeshadow. With a flat, fluffy applicator Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow glides effortlessly on to eyelids for a lightweight, long-lasting shimmer. With a water-infused blend of pearl and glitter, Stila have created the ultimate high impact glitter shadow without the weight, drying time or fallout.