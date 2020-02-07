Yamazaki

Magnetic Storage Rack, White

$38.99

MAGNETIC: Yamazaki’s Home Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack can stick and mount to a magnetic wall, refrigerator or metal surface. It can also be mounted to the wall with the provided screws. SPACE SAVER: The organizing rack assists your kitchen with more storage getting utensils off the counter to have more space for other items and cooking. DESIGN: The modern design of this white steel rack blends into any other kitchen cabinets to match your home decor. ORGANIZING RACK: Your kitchen tools are placed for an easy reach to make cooking more convenient. This holder includes a spice shelf, a spot for paper towel and hooks for hanging utensils. BRAND: Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Items are created with special attention to simplicity, practically, quality, and saving space. This Home Plate Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack is great for storage and making cooking easier. It saves on kitchen space for organization. It is made of steel and fits into your home kitchen decor for a simple design. Brand Story Yamazaki has been bringing inspired ideas to common household items for over 100 years. Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Life in Japan, and any city, leaves residents short on space. With this, they focus on organization, storage and space-saving. Each of their products are designed to be as smart and simple as possible. Driven by a sense of curiosity and creativity, they believe that better home goods make for a better home life. YAMAZAKI Product lines: TOSCA: A Scandinavian-inspired line of storage essentials in warm white steel with wooden accents. TOWER: Clean lines and modern design define this line of functional home goods. All products are available in black and white. RIN: A line of simple organizational tools with a modern edge and wood panel accents.