Urbio

Magnetic Modular System Components

$27.99 $22.39

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Originally designed for urban gardening, our Urbio Magnetic Modular System is an attractive way to stay organized too. Simply mount the magnetic plates of the Urbio Magnetic Modular System to the wall and attach the containers of your choice. The modular design makes it easy to add a modern touch to any wall while making use of vertical space to organize everything from office supplies to kitchen tools. The lightweight, recyclable containers are easy to remove or rearrange as needed.