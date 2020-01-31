NudeStix

Trend Alert! PLUSH MONOCHROMATIX MAGNETIC LIP PLUSH PAINTS - All Over Lip, Cheek & Eye Color What it is: Where plush luxury k-beauty and multi-tasking all-over-color meets longwear performance. Plush, luxurious soft nudes, in a feather-light, blurring, matte, velvet texture; that is non-drying and long wearing. The best part, all ingredients used are approved for lips, cheeks and eyes. Formulated with 8 natural extracts – Magnetic Lip Plush Paints are the pout-perfecting paints you want, minus the the ingredients you want to avoid. What it does: When you’re craving the perfect monochromatic, blurred pop of nude or in a pinch for time – Magnetic Lip Plush Paints is your ultimate bae! Shades: Fresh Fiji (Orange) - Tropical inspired pop of clementine Tahiti Hottie (Terracotta) – Island warmth for the sun drenched babe Sweet Sangria (Sangria) – Sangria summer must-have Saint Tropez (Belle)– A cool rose nude for a healthy blush Waikiki Rose (Body language) – Aloha to a coral nude Bahama Mama (Mystic) - A warm rose nude for a healthy blush Hot Paprika (Cinnamon) – Spicy burnt orange nude What Else You Need to Know: Contains skin-soothing rose water, green tea extract, chamomile extract and aloe extracts. Vegan** Gluten-free Cruelty-free Fragrance-free Formulated Without: Parabens, Sulfates or Phthalates Features: Luxury K-beauty lip that muti-tasks to be a cheek blush and eye color Lightweight, long wearing Creates a warm, blush on eyes, lips, cheeks Soft velvet, burring, matte in texture, watercolor pigments Calming skin botanicals Easy to blend Non-drying, long wearing, blurring Packaged in a custom tin featuring an art piece entitled ‘Breathe Me In’ by Canadian pop-artist Jessica Gorlicky/ jessgo.com. and a quote from our Co-Founders – “Girls just wanna have fun…with their makeup” xx Ally & Taylor