NudeStix

Magnetic Lip Plush Paint

$28.00

At Macy's

Where plush luxury k-beauty meets multi-tasking all-over-color meets longwear performance. Plush, luxurious soft nudes, in a feather-light, blurring, matte, velvet texture; that is non-drying and long wearing. The best part, all ingredients used are approved for lips, cheeks and eyes. When you're craving the perfect monochromatic, blurred pop of nude or in a pinch for time - Magnetic Lip Plush Paints is your ultimate bae! WHAT IT DOES: Luxury K-beauty lip that multitasks to be a cheek, blush and eye color Creates a warm blush on eyes, lips, cheeks Soft velvet, matte-in-texture, watercolor pigments Calming skin botanicals Easy to blend Lightweight, non-drying, long wearing, blurring Formulated with 8 natural extracts, including skin-soothing rose water, green tea extract, chamomile extract and aloe extracts Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates Vegan Gluten, cruelty, fragrance free HOW TO USE: As a lip color, apply and smudge for a blurred, soft matte velvet lip As a blush color, swipe on cheeks, then stipple in a patting motion with a blending brush or fingers to blend As an eye color, smudge to soften with fingers or a brush Use with Tinted Cover Foundation, Tinted Blur Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10491148