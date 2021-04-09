Kiss

Magnetic Charm Lashes

$7.99

Details Line, Lash Done! With enhanced & intensified magnetism, the KISS Magnetic Charm Lashes have five Double Strength Magnets. Used with KISS Magnetic Liner, the lashes will stay locked in place from day to night. Reusable. Quick & Easy, Dermatologist Tested, Lasts up to 16 hours, Wind-Resistant, No-Smudge! Use with KISS Magnetic Eyeliner (not included; sold separately) for best results. How to Use 1. Shake Bottle Before Use! Line with KISS Magnetic Eyeliner along the lash line, and wait until formula is dry. Right onto the applied eyeliner, apply lash. 2. To remove apply makeup remover (oil-based preferred). Wet a cotton swab with remover, and wipe gently along lash line. Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. If you have a pre-existing eye condition, consult your physician before use. Discontinue use and consult your doctor if irritation occurs. Use only as directed. For external use only. Do not share magnetic lashes with others. Only wear one set of magnetic lashes per eye at a time.