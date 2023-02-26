Healthy Care

Magnesium Oil

Healthy Care Magnesium Oil is fast absorbing oil for muscle cramps that assists in reducing aches and pains. Magnesium Oil Many factors including diet and exercise will contribute to muscle cramps. With a potent dose of Magnesium, Healthy Care Magnesium Oil comes in a convenient spray bottle and is fast absorbing. How to use: - Spray directly onto skin and massage-in for pain relief and skin rejuvenation. - Add to a warm bath and soak for up to half an hour. Size: 250mL