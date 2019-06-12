Dr. Teal's

Magnesium + Coconut Oil Aluminum Free Deodorant

A magnesium-enriched formula clinically tested to control wetness and odor. Dr Teals delivers all-day odor protection by harnessing the strength of Magnesium, an essential mineral for your body and a powerful deodorizer. Our unique, Magnesium-rich formula contains Arrowroot powder and Baking Soda to naturally absorb wetness. Each deodorant is infused with refreshing Essential Oils, Jojoba Oil, and Shea Butter to leave your skin smelling and feeling great. Dermatologist tested and safe for sensitive skin, Dr Teal's is free of aluminum, parabens, phthalates and propylene glycol and never tested on animals. Clinically tested for all day odor protection.