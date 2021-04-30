Magiclift

Magiclift Moisture Control Bra

Details & Care Finally, an Everyday Bra That Wicks Moisture What happens when our best-selling, wire-free bra design gets a moisture-wicking upgrade? All-day comfort that's as cooling under there as it is supportive everywhere. MagicLift® design lifts, shapes, and supports without a wire. Breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics keep you cool and dry. Wide, cushioned straps adjust to your fit. Hook-and-eye closure with 3 columns & 3 rows increases with size. Materials: 51% Polyamide 37% Polyester 12% Elastane Care Instructions: Machine wash warm. Hang dry. Do not bleach.