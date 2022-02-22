United States
Urban Outfitters
Magical Thinking Woven Wall Mirror
$24.00$16.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 26634113; Color Code: 016 Wall mirror nestled inside a woven wood frame from Magical Thinking - choose your favorite or grab all three for a coordinated, boho look we love. A unique touch of rustic charm for any space. Pre-attached fixtures for easy hanging. UO Exclusive. Content + Care - Rattan wood, glass, MDF - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Diameter: 12" - Burst mirror dimensions: 5.5"dia - Circle mirror dimensions: 5.25"dia - Sun mirror dimensions: 6"dia