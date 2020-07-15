Magic Wand

At Adam & Eve

The Classic Is Now Cordless For Anywhere Vibrations! After over 30 years, we've freed the Magic Wand from its electrical cord –– and kept the power and stimulating massage you love. Your Magic Wand Rechargeable delivers powerful, penetrating vibrations, whether you are looking to soothe an aching shoulder or a more intimate massage experience. • Magic Wand Rechargeable • 13" long, 2.5" wide, 2" firm silicone head • On/off switch • 4-speed selector switch • 4 vibration patterns • Auto shut-off after 20 minutes • Plug in wall to recharge its built-in lithium-ion battery • Plug 'n' play: will operate while plugged into wall • Plug in wall while not in use to charge • 110V-240V, 50/60Hz charger included • ETL listed (North American Safety Certification) • Registered with the FDA as a Medical Device • Unit weighs 21 ounces (1 lb 5oz) • Backed by 1 year warranty Thousands of the original Magic Wand have been sold. All that know-how and dependability has been built into the newer Magic Wand Rechargeable. 4 exciting vibration patterns can be used with each level of intensity for stimulation perfection. Take advantage of high end rotations per minute (rpms) for soothing aching muscles and physical relief beyond compare: • Low: 2,700 rpms • Medium: 3,800 rpms • High: 5,400 rpms • Ultra: 6,300 rpms Your Magic Wand Rechargeable is fully charged after 3 hours –– and it will also run for 3 hours on a single charge. In this cordless mode, imagine the flexibility in your bedroom and playspace with this powerful massager. Whether you prefer to charge or not, the Magic Wand Rechargeable is always ready to please you on command. Quality and convenience like this costs a little more. It is well worth it. Because of all it can do, it's easy to consider the Magic Wand Rechargeable as a thoughtful gift for someone you love. Go for it! Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.