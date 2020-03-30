Magic Wand

Magic Wand Rechargeable

£119.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hitachi Magic Wand

After over 30 years, we've freed the Magic Wand from its electrical cord –– and kept the power and stimulating massage you love. Your Magic Wand Rechargeable delivers powerful, penetrating vibrations, whether you are looking to soothe an aching shoulder or a more intimate massage experience. Your Magic Wand Rechargeable is fully charged after 3 hours –– and it will also run for 3 hours on a single charge. In this cordless mode, imagine the flexibility in your bedroom and playspace with this powerful massager. Whether you prefer to charge or not, the Magic Wand Rechargeable is always ready to please you on command. Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries (7.2V/2250mAh). Charger included (110V-240V, 50/60Hz). Plug and play feature. (Unit will operate directly from direct power source, will not charge during use.) Automatic shut-off feature. (After 20 minutes of continuous use, unit will shut-off automatically. Preserves electronics, charge and battery life.) Charge time: 3 hour for full charge. Run time: Approx. 3 hours on full charge. Specific On/Off switch. (Top button, nearest to head of unit.) 4 power intensities. (Low – 2,700rpms, Medium – 3,800rpms, High – 5,400rpms, Ultra – 6,300rpms) (Center button) 4 vibration patterns. (Lowest button, nearest to charging port) Unit is not waterproof or splash proof. Materials: Body: ABS Hard Plastic. Control buttons: Silicone. Head: Silicone. Dimensions: Overall length: 13” Weight: 1lb 5oz (21oz) (Unit ONLY) Please note: The Hitachi Magic Wand is designed for use only in the USA so we include a free UK voltage adapter. Please be aware of fake and counterfeit Hitachi Magic Wands that some people are selling. Find out more Original Vs Fake