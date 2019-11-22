Magic Wand

While it's certainly true that there's simply nothing like the real thing, the brand new, completely rechargeable silicone-topped Magic Wand Rechargeable proves that even the best of the best can be improved upon. Unquestionably one of, if not THE best-loved vibrator in history, the Magic Wand has been called a marriage saver, is often recommended by sexual health care providers for women who have difficulty climaxing, and, as countless reviews testify, it's quite likely the only vibe pleasure seekers and their partners will ever need. Aside from newly rechargeable functionality, this inception of the Wand offers four intensities, five vibration options and the silkiest silicone head imaginable.