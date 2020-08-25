Hitachi

Magic Wand Original

At Adam and Eve

Packs a wallop you'll appreciate - over & over again! As seen in Tristan Taormino's Guide to Kinky Sex Couples Possibly the most well known vibrator on the market, the Magic Wand was delivering intense multiple orgasms to its lucky users long before the rabbit vibrator became popular. The simple design, incredible power, and long-lasting quality have made it a favorite bedroom tool in bedrooms all across America! This pleasurable massager/vibrator needs no batteries and features a 6 foot long power cord for easy and comfortable enjoyment. The Magic Wand is best suited to those who enjoy deep, powerful vibrations, this wand can be enjoyed by beginners and advanced users alike. • Massager has a Flexible Vinyl Tip • Super Powerful Two Speed Control • Discreet Back Massager Shape • A Popular Favorite Among Sex Toy Users • No Need For Batteries – Plugs Into The Wall • Enjoyable for Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced Sex Toy Users At the tip, the Magic Wand features a vinyl head approximately the size of a tennis ball that encases the strong motor. The rounded edges are gentle against the body for passionate playtimes. The long center shaft is ideal for holding the deeply satisfying vibes directly against the clitoris for amazing results! A rocker switch on the shaft adjusts the power from a powerful low to a high speed that is sure to satisfy even the most demanding user. If gentler sensations are desired, try experimenting with this sex toy through a blanket or even with clothes on, varying the pleasure to suit your needs. One of the best features of the Magic Wand is its discreet appearance and dual use. Even plugged in and left on the bed, it simply looks like a normal body massager and won’t raise any eyebrows. As you glide the deep, soothing vibrations over your partner’s body or your own, you’ll also realize the Magic Wand is just as great for working out kinks as it is for satisfying them! Easy to clean, simply unplug the vibrator sex toy and wipe down the vinyl head with mild soap and a damp cloth, making sur