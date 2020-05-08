Magic Wand

You have found The Original Wand®! All you have to do now is sit back and enjoy this marvelous device which has proven to be the strongest and most reliable wand massager for over 30 years. Formerly known as the Hitachi Magic Wand HV250-R, the Magic Wand Original HV260 is a revamped version of the Hitachi which is built to please for many years to come. This high-quality 2-speed massager features a high and low-speed function, a corded design and a soft round head which is very gentle on the body. Strong and efficient technology make up the Magic Wand Original which makes it highly sought after. This device is often replicated but never duplicated so make sure you learn about the differences between a real magic wand vibrator versus a replica version found in our Real vs Fake Buyers Guide. Please keep in mind that the authentic magic wand massager fits all of our custom-made attachments and come pre-packaged with one of our best valued Magic Wand packages. Magic Wand Original Technical Specifications Power source 100-120 volts electrical outlet designed to be used in North Amerca. Two speeds: 5,000 and 6,000 vibrations per minute (on low / high setting) Weight: 1.2 lbs Dimensions: Approx 12″ (L), 2.25″ (head diameter) Cord Length: 6 foot 10w (no load) Plug type: US Polarized ETL listed (proof of product compliance with North American safety standards) Registered with the FDA as a medical device Backed by a full one-year warranty