Magic Wand
Magic Wand Original
$69.95
At Good Vibes
Formerly called the "Hitachi Magic Wand," this is Good Vibrations' most popular vibrator. The foot-long, two-speed Magic Wand has a soft, tennis ball sized head which is equally good for squeezing blissfully between your thighs or for running up and down a sore back. The ideal choice for those who want a vibrator with many uses. Cord Length: 6' 120 volts, 60 Hz, 10 watts. 100 Hz (6000 vibrations/minute) or 83 Hz (5000 vibrations/minute).