This li’l one may be mini in size—but by no means is it mini in power! Introducing the latest member of the Magic Wand family, the Magic Wand Mini. At just nine-and-a-half inches and 9.7 ounces, this travel-friendly version packs a punch! Featuring three powerful, rumbly speeds (3,500/5,000/6,000 rpm!) intuitive controls and a rechargeable battery with two-and-a-half hours run time on a full charge. For your safety and to preserve electronics and battery life, the wand shuts off automatically after twenty minutes of continuous use. The manufacturer recommends a cooling-off period at that point, but the wand will immediately function after the auto-shut-off if you wish to resume using it right away. The Magic Wand Mini is not waterproof nor splash-proof.