Vibratex

Magic Wand Massager Plus, Plug-in Vibrator

$104.95 $61.41

AUTHENTIC MAGIC WAND EXPERIENCE: Magic Wand Plus is the Variable Speed massager from the brand that’s been trusted for more than 50 years! Magic Wand Plus’ consistent reliability and durable construction is backed by a 1-year warranty PLUG-IN POWER & FULL-SIZE BODY: Magic Wand Plus has a six feet long A/C corded power (not rechargeable) for that continuous pleasure and a long handle to reach everywhere. The cord is also detachable for easy storage. ULTRA-POWERFUL, MULTIPLE SPEED: This Magic Wand has a four-speed brushless motor that delivers up to 6,300 RPM of deep, rumbly vibrations. The authentic, variable-speed version of the Original Magic Wand. SOFT SILICONE HEAD & FLEXIBLE NECK: The Magic Wand Plus is a corded massager that delivers the kind of power you can only get from a plug-in massager. It also features a soft, silicone head, flexible neck, and four power levels going up to 6,300 RPM. INTUITIVE CONTROLS & COMFORTABLE: Unlike some complicated massage guns, foot massagers, and neck massagers, Magic Wand’s intuitive controls are quick and easy to use that lets you select one of four intensities. It’s also ergonomically designed so you can hold it comfortably while using it on any part of the body, wherever the magic is needed.