Kandid

Magic Wand Massager

£85.00

After much research, I decided to by this wand. Having looked at Kandid I decided to take a chance as they are so new, but this was an obvious choice given its size. Tracking was super easy all online and with me in a day. The box it was delivered in was a plain brown box but the product box itself was absolutely stunning. Now charging, the charger is very small and the hole you put the cable in is covered in a flimsy silicone layer, just a bit annoying. But it is very pretty, and the silicone is delightful; it feels great anywhere you put it on your body. If you're re considering the big one, do it! The charging hole is the only slight drawback hence my 4* opposed to 5. But I would say it's a fab toy to have around the house!