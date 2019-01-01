Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Hitachi
Magic Wand Hv-270 Rechargeable Personal Massager
$124.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Featured in 1 story
30 Sex Toys That Are More Fun With A Partner
by
Kelsey Miller
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
RSR
Docking Speaker With Bluetooth
$104.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Valfre
Chi-chi's Iphone Case
$28.00
from
Valfre
BUY
DETAILS
V-MODA
V-moda Crossfade Ii Wireless Headphones
$329.99
$249.99
from
Microsoft
BUY
DETAILS
Germ Guardian
Germguardian Ac4100 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hitachi
DETAILS
Hitachi
Hitachi Magic Wand Massager
$72.99
$44.93
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Hitachi
Magic Wand
$47.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Lenovo
Thinkpad X1 Yoga (2nd Gen) (14") Laptop
$2129.00
$1229.00
from
Lenovo
BUY
DETAILS
Lenovo
Thinkpad X1 Yoga (2nd Gen) (14") Laptop
$2129.00
from
Lenovo
BUY
DETAILS
LG Electronics
Lg Nano 9 Series 4k 65 Inch Class Smart Uhd Nanocell Tv
$1999.99
$1499.99
from
LG
BUY
DETAILS
Roku
Roku Streaming Stick
$49.99
$39.99
from
Roku
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Wellness
French Kissing Techniques That Will Make Your Partner Say
Oh ...
Make kissing even more of a turn-on by leveling up and adding French kissing to your repertoire. While it might sound complicated, French kissing is just
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
Make Your Anniversary One You’ll Never Forget With These Date Ideas
Wedding anniversaries come with built-in gift suggestions. For your first anniversary, they say, you should gift your partner something with "paper"; for
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationship Advice
What Your Pre-Wedding Jitters Are Trying To Tell You
It doesn't take witnessing a bridezilla meltdown for you to know that weddings can be very stressful. Between the party-planning details and the looming
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted