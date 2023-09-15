Tracy's Dog

Product specifications: Vibration mode: 5-variable frequency and 3-variable speed Battery model: 18650 lithium battery, 1800mAh Charging mode: Pin charging Charging time: 4 hours Working time: 1.5 hours or more Motor model: 370 Motor speed: 8000 rpm. Maximum load current: 2.2A Product material: PC+ silicone Product weight: 327g (net weight of the main body) Product size: 53*53*298mm Waterproof level: IPX7 Noise level: 55db Product color: Light gray+ dark gray Rinsing instructions: clean under the faucet, then wipe the surface with 70% alcohol, and put it in a dry and cool place. The product picture and size are attached, for the product is irregular. How to charge: Power Button: Long press the power Button for 1.5 seconds to start the device, and short press the frequency for change over (5 vibration modes for the cycle) + Button: Short press the vibration intensity under the startup state of the device for enhancement (the total vibration intensity of the device: 3 speeds). - Button: Short press the vibration intensity under the startup state of the device for weakening (the total vibration intensity of the device: 3 speeds). Charging hole: 1. The indicator lamp of the button flashes if the charging line is plugged in; 2. The indicator lamp is always on when it is fully charged.