Charlotte Tilbury

Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

WHAT MAKES IT MAGIC? A ground-breaking serum with 20% potent ingredients concentrated and suspended in a water-based formula. Golden Vitamin C & Polyglutamic Acid work to brighten the appearance of skin while fine lines and wrinkles appear to be reduced. Skin is left-looking beautifully brighter and plumper looking for flawless makeup application. PRODUCT DETAILS: The NEW MAGIC SERUM brings my decades of experience working with skins of all types, the clinical expertise of leading dermatologists and the power of cutting-edge ingredients together! This potent, science-powered formula is clinically proven to hydrate, reduce the look of pores and brighten the appearance of skin for a youthful, dewy looking canvas. PRODUCT CLAIMS: RESULTS OBSERVED IN USER TRIAL: 93% AGREE SKIN LOOKS YOUNGER!* 97% agree skin feels INTENSELY HYDRATED!* 91% agree pores appear TIGHTER and more REFINED!* 91% agree fine lines and WRINKLES appear REDUCED!* 94% agree skin looks and feels FIRMER!* 91% agree facial contours appear LIFTED!* RESULTS OBSERVED IN A CLINICAL STUDY: Significant increase in hydration by 172% after 1 hour!** Skin waterloss reduced by 43% after 1 hour!** Moisturises for up to 24 hours!** Skin appears more elastic by 122% in 8 weeks** Skin appears firmer by 49% in 8 weeks** Visual reduction in the appearance of wrinkles by 34% in 8 weeks** Pores appear reduced by 39% in 8 weeks** KEY INGREDIENTS: Golden Vitamin C- A more stable & efficacious alternative to traditional Vitamin C. Glutathione & gold sub microparticles allow 100% of the Absorbic Acid to penetrate deeper into the skin over a 20-hour period vs. 30% if Absorbic Acid were to stand alone. This evens the look of skin tone and gives leaves skin appearing brighter. Polyglutamic Acid- Over 4x more hydrating than Hyaluronic Acid, with large molecules that allow it to form a thin, moisture-loss preventing film on the skin's surface. While improving the appearance of dryness it acts as a plumper-looking skin filter to reduce the appearance of fine lines. 5% Niacinamide- Multi-action vitamin B3 is an essential nutrient for skin health, helping to minimize the appearance of pores, improve skin texture and barrier function, and improve the overall look of skin tone. HOW TO APPLY: Massage a few drops into clean skin morning and evening before your magic moisturizer! Can be layered under moisturizer and sunscreen. Celebrity Facialist Trick from GEORGIA LOUISE VASSANELLI: “After you have double cleansed your skin with the Goddess Cleansing Ritual, work Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir into the skin by applying 4-6 drops in the palm of your hand and massaging into the skin until it absorbs the serum, leaving a flawless-looking unimaginable glow. Next apply Charlotte’s Magic Cream to moisturize and seal in all the goodness!” - GEORGIA LOUISE VASSANELLI For supercharged skincare tips, tricks and expert advice, book your FREE virtual consultation with Team Tilbury now! Please note all consultations are in English. SKU: SMASX30XXR Fill: 30ml