Charlotte Tilbury

Magic Mini Brush Set

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, my mini makeup brush gift set is BACK in a NEW! limited-edition sleek ruby-red velvet clutch bag! Featuring 4 mini expert makeup brushes, this is the perfect gift set for everyone, EVERYWHERE to create MAGIC MAKEUP ON THE GO! This mini brush set includes: Mini Powder Brush: an expert brush perfect for applying face powders, blush and bronzer! Mini Eye Blender Brush: a must-have makeup brush for effortlessly applying eyeshadow to your eyelids, creating a seamless finish or precisely applying your Airbrush Flawless Finish powder! Mini Eye Smudger Brush: an expert eyeshadow brush with densely-packed bristles for precise application! Perfect for applying eyeshadow along your upper and lower lash lines and blending eyeliner for a smokey look. Mini Eye/Lip Precision Brush: a mini precision makeup brush for applying lipstick or eyeliner effortlessly!