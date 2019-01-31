Charlotte Tilbury

Magic Eye Rescue

Forget everything you think you know about eye cream. Charlotte's fabulous new formula will help to reduce the appearance of eye bags and dark circles, smooth crow’s feet, minimise fine lines and re-energise the delicate under eye area where the first signs of ageing often occur. This miracle Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue is a revitalising and reinvigorating, anti-ageing rescue remedy that gets to work to slow down the ticking time bomb of ageing. You may feel the skin around your eyes getting firmer and tighter as well as being refreshed and re-vitalised – Charlotte likes to call it an eye lift in a tube!