Free People

Magic Dance Border Print Kimono

£48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Lightweight kimono featured in a colorful pattern with a border print. Make a statement with this bold style. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.