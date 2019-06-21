casa raki

Maggie Swimsuit

Josefina Alazraki Theos swimwear label Casa Raki offers this white Maggie swimsuit with a minimalist but sustainably mindful approach. Its made from pebble-textured stretch technical jersey thats been recycled to translate Josefinas ethical vision for swimwear, and offers light support with underbust gathering and a clasp fastening at the back, which has been designed to minimise tan lines. Elevate it for an evening stroll with a straw hat and white midi skirt.