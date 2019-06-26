This one-piece is made from our signature optic white textured fabric, has a low V-shaped front with gathered cups that offer moderate coverage and a scooped back. With a flattering underband that not only highlights the narrowest part of your frame but provides light support, too. The underband's elastic is designed to clip open at the back to minimise tan lines.
Double lined.
Metal hardware
Textured and sustainable fabric with SPF50+
Our model is a standard size 8 and 175cm and is wearing a size ’S’
Those with a long torso may wish to take the next size up
Hand wash only (care instructions here)
