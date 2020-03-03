Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Anthropologie
Magazine & Toilet Paper Holder
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This all-in-one magazine rack and toilet paper holder easily organizes your bathroom reads and monthly subscriptions for convenient browsing.
Need a few alternatives?
Royal
Wooden Nose Eyeglass Holder
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Over-the Door Tiered Storage Rack
$69.00
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Leaning Bookshelf
$229.00
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
George Oliver
Lemington Tv Stand
$433.50
$184.91
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$128.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Rosy Rings Floral Jar
£28.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Large Visionary Candle
$48.00
$28.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
V-neck One-piece Swimsuit
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Royal
Wooden Nose Eyeglass Holder
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Over-the Door Tiered Storage Rack
$69.00
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Leaning Bookshelf
$229.00
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
George Oliver
Lemington Tv Stand
$433.50
$184.91
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted