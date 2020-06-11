Madam Stoltz

Magazine Rack With Shelf

£68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Description Read more BrandMadam Stoltz Danish brand Madam Stoltz are famous for their bohemian take on Scandinavian design, using rich colours, fabrics and textures to create their signature range of interior products. From lighting to storage solutions to soft furnishings, Madam Stoltz design statement pieces to refresh your home. Details Size: 36 x 29 x 47 cm Material: Iron, wood