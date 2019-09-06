Karenza & Co

Perfect for magazine storage or to tidy away loose papers, this practical magazine file in a yellow graphic geo print with textured finish will make storage areas tidy and stylish. Also a useful gift for a student or someone working from home. Hand made in India by a small family run business from 100% recycled cotton paper and screen printed by hand using eco friendly dyes. Flat packed for easy, pop-up assembly. Approximate size: 7cm wide x 27.5cm high x 26cm long (from front to back).