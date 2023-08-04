Maeve

Tie-waist Culottes

$148.00 $89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4123650590289; Color Code: 001 Polyester, viscose, elastane Tie belt Front slant pockets Zip front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.75" rise 24" inseam 18.25" leg opening Plus: 12.5" rise 23" inseam 21.75" leg opening Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.