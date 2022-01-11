Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Anthropologie
Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Yes
Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
Need a few alternatives?
JW Anderson
Embroidered Twill And Shell Track Pants
BUY
$650.00
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Reya Zip-ankle Leggings
BUY
$65.00
Farfetch
Cult Gaia
Kora Silk Wide-leg Trousers
BUY
$378.00
Intermix
Jonathan Simkhai
Celia Rib Knit Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$79.00
$155.00
Intermix
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$120.00
The Yes
Anthropologie
Leopard Sherpa-lined Robe
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Paulene Wire Wallflowers, Set Of 3
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Anthropologie
More from Pants
JW Anderson
Embroidered Twill And Shell Track Pants
BUY
$650.00
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Reya Zip-ankle Leggings
BUY
$65.00
Farfetch
Cult Gaia
Kora Silk Wide-leg Trousers
BUY
$378.00
Intermix
Jonathan Simkhai
Celia Rib Knit Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$79.00
$155.00
Intermix
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted