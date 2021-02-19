FP Beach

Maeve Sweater Pants

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 60724689; Color Code: 001 Add a cozy touch to any look with these essential sweater pants from our FP Beach collection featured in a high-rise, flowy silhouette with exaggerated waist tie detail for added dimension. Effortless, pull-on style Elastic waistband High-rise silhouette FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 25.5 in Rise: 12.25 in Inseam: 28.5 in