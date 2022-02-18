Maeve

Maeve Poplin Midi Shirtdress

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130647160110; Color Code: 010 A charming match for your favorite sandals and sunhats, this collared dress is a must-have for your next warm-weather getaway. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Cotton, polyamide, elastane Side slant pockets Midi silhouette Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 49" from shoulder Petite falls 45.5" from shoulder Plus falls 52" from shoulder Model Notes Model is 5'10"