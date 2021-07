Lulus

Maeve Mustard Yellow Button Back Shift Dress

$48.00

Lulus Exclusive! It's all in the details with the Lulus Maeve Mustard Yellow Button Back Shift Dress! This sweet linen-blend dress, drapes from a rounded neckline, into a relaxed, shift bodice. Short sleeves are finished with tying cuffs. Full placket of tortoise buttons decorates the back of the dress and ends just above the mini hem.