Maeve

Martine Ponte Track Pants

$128.00 $47.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4123650590118; Color Code: 020 With a stretchy feel and a playfully flared leg, these track pants make a sporty statement when paired with a knit top and sneakers. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Viscose, nylon, elastane Drawstring waist Side slant pockets Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.75" rise 30.5" inseam 10.25" leg opening Petites: 10.5" rise 28.5" inseam 10.25" leg opening