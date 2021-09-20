Maeve

Maeve Floral Maxi Dress

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130647160088; Color Code: 015 Enjoy a moment’s pause in this patchwork-printed frock, where a sweeping silhouette delivers bohemian-inspired sophistication. Add leather sandals and gilded jewelry for a delightfully dreamy finish. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Viscose, polyamide; viscose lining Adjustable straps Square neck Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 47" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 43.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 48.75" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"