Maeve

Maeve Constance Ruffled Maxi Skirt

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4120647160017; Color Code: 035 Invite a hint color and cheer to the season with this charming maxi skirt - its eye-catching hue and sweetly ruffled touches lend depth and dimension to your closet. Cotton, polyester, elastane; rayon lining Ruffled trim Attached belt Wrapped maxi silhouette Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 37"L Petite: 34.25"L Plus: 37"L