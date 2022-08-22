Maeve

Maeve Collegiate Knit Blazer

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4115607630002; Color Code: 010 Polyester, viscose, elastane Button closure Three exterior front-flap pockets Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 25.5"L Petites: 24"L Plus: 27.5"L Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.