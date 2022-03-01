Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sir The Label
Maev Slip Dress
$420.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sir The Label
A yellow long line reversible slip dress cut in 100% silk. Features a bias cut designed to skim the body.
Need a few alternatives?
Sir The Label
Maev Slip Dress
BUY
$420.00
Sir The Label
AERE
Smocked Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$180.00
The Iconic
Amazon Aware
Fit And Flare Dress
BUY
$43.80
Amazon
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Slim Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$98.00
$110.00
Anthropologie
More from Sir The Label
Sir The Label
Marco Pant
BUY
$350.00
Sir The Label
Sir The Label
Marco Blazer
BUY
$520.00
Sir The Label
Sir The Label
Seville Crew Neck Sweater
BUY
£293.00
Sir
Sir The Label
Cecil Long Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$476.00
$680.00
Sir The Label
More from Dresses
Sir The Label
Maev Slip Dress
BUY
$420.00
Sir The Label
AERE
Smocked Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$180.00
The Iconic
Amazon Aware
Fit And Flare Dress
BUY
$43.80
Amazon
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Slim Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$98.00
$110.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted