Senreve

Maestra Bag

$895.00

Buy Now Review It

At Senreve

Mother's Day was created to celebrate iconic women who bring new life into the world. This Mother's Day, add an "icon" to your Senreve bag to show someone special how iconic they are to you. (Or, choose an icon for yourself -- independent women are iconic in our eyes!) We've partnered with a local San Francisco artist to offer complimentary hand-painting of icons such as flowers, hearts, and stars to Senreve bags (an $100 value).