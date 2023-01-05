Memo Paris

Madurai Edp 75ml

$440.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Fragrance Note: Floral Mad Jasmine A memory of India, steeped in the rich and airy fragrance of jasmine sambac and the creamier scent of sandalwood, is what guided the composition of Madurai. A fragrance that stirs the senses with vibrant notes of citrus and turmeric, like a colourful market stall. About the flacon: The plate of Madurai is inspired by the hypnotic motifs that can be found on the ceiling of the temple. The perfumer's word: I created Madurai thinking about a wonderful trip to South India a few years ago. I remember one morning, sitting on a small terrace drinking tea. All my senses were alert. In the warm air, the intoxicating perfume of the flower sellers; the power of the spices and the sweetness of the mangoes from the stalls. The rich and airy jasmine sambac of the offering necklaces and the creamy scent of sandalwood around the temples. / Gal Montero Product code 950046760