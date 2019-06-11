Search
Farrow

Madison Tiered Handkerchief Dress

Description Floral print dress from Farrow. V-neckline. Thin adjustable straps. Invisible back zip closure. Fitted bodice with darts from bust. Tiered, flared skirt. Handkerchief hemline. Ankle-length. • Textured Weave • 100% rayon • Hand wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 17” chest 11” shoulder to shoulder 14.5“ waist 45” front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Standard Fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
