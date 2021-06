LeSportsac

Madison Slim Crossbody

$75.00 $19.67

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A soft and slim crossbody bag fits comfortably at your side. Materials Textile exterior and lining Additional Info - Adjustable crossbody bag - Top zip closure - Exterior features allover print - Interior features 3 slip pockets, 1 pen slot, 1 wall zip pocket, and key clasp - Approx. 10" H x 11" W x 0.25" D - Approx. 12-24" shoulder strap drop - Imported