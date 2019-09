Chriselle Lim Collection

Madison Ruched Sweater

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Inspired by working women and all-around girl bosses, fashion blogger Chriselle Lim introduces polished, timeless-with-a-twist pieces for work and beyond. This lightweight sweater elevates your casual style and pairs well with high-rise bottoms, thanks to a slightly cropped hem with adjustable ruched ties. Softly ruched shoulders and blousy long sleeves add feminine details