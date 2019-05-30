Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Katie May

Madison Dress

$280.00
At Anthropologie
By Katie May. Side zip with hook-and-eye closure. Poly-spandex; polyester lining. Dry clean. USA. We’ve found that this dress runs a bit small. To get your best fit, we recommend ordering a full size up from your typical dress size..
Featured in 1 story
16 Black Maxi Dresses You’ll Live In This Summer
by Emily Ruane