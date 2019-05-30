Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Katie May
Madison Dress
$280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
By Katie May. Side zip with hook-and-eye closure. Poly-spandex; polyester lining. Dry clean. USA. We’ve found that this dress runs a bit small. To get your best fit, we recommend ordering a full size up from your typical dress size..
Featured in 1 story
16 Black Maxi Dresses You’ll Live In This Summer
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Simply Be
Dress
$109.95
from
Simply Be
BUY
Tamara Mellon
Strapless Woven And Crepe Peplum Dress
$1295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Erdem
Kent Floral-lace Satin Dress
$1491.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
COS
Asymmetric Neckline Dress
$175.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Katie May
Katie May
Intrigue Gown
$295.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Katie May
Princeville Gown
from
Katie May
BUY
Katie May
Lanai Gown
$1700.00
from
Katie May
BUY
Katie May
Loriel Gown
$1890.00
from
Katie May
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted